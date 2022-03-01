ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We left the land of the free and the home of the brave to live in Britain! Did you know these 10 American stars now call the UK their home?

By Bang Showbiz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most celebrities spend plenty of time Stateside, that doesn't mean they don't also own...

The Independent

American living in the UK confuses people after revealing how to make British tea

An American living in the United Kingdom has shared their routine for making British tea, leaving many of their viewers confused.On TikTok, American @swfinds shares videos about things in the UK that confuse them and sometimes asks their viewers for an explanation.In one video posted on 5 February, the TikTok user shared their own tutorial for making British tea. They begin by pouring milk into a glass kettle. Next, they add in a spoonful of sugar, a teabag, and some bottled water. @swfinds ♬ Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) - Edison Lighthouse They then turn...
WORLD
Jax Hudur

Science says Blue-eyed and Dark-skinned People Lived in Britain 10,000 years ago

When a team of scientists used cutting-edge technology to sequence the DNA genome of Britain’s oldest and nearly complete skeleton, they were baffled by their findings. The skeletal remains, or Cheddar Man as scientists named him, is believed to be the earliest Briton who lived about 10,000 years ago. Cheddar Man was excavated in 1903 in Gough’s Cave at Cheddar Gorge, Somerset.
The Independent

Sarah Panitzke: Britain’s most wanted woman arrested in Spain after decade on the run

The only woman ever to be put on Britain’s most wanted list has been arrested in Spain after almost a decade on the run.Sarah Panitzke, 47, a money launderer involved in a £1bn tax fraud, was caught while walking her dogs in rural Catalonia on Sunday morning.On Tuesday, she appeared in court and was being held in a Spanish jail as the UK began extradition proceedings.The Yorkshire-born criminal was put on the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) list of most wanted fugitives after she absconded in May 2013 while on trial for her leading role in a fraud gang.Panitzke was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince George is changing schools because of Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are of school age and attended the same school until recently. The Royal couple has decided to move Prince George to a new school, but the real reason is because of tradition.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex Allegedly Gave Prince Harry 'Not So Pleasant Look' While On Stage To Receive NAACP Image Award

Meghan Markle allegedly gave Prince Harry a warning look during their NAACP acceptance speech. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first major Hollywood event over the weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the President's Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, but something was allegedly off during their acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle Allegedly Left Husband 'Out Of Place,' Didn't Reciprocate The Support Duke Of Sussex Needed At NAACP Awards?

Prince Harry allegedly didn't get the support he needed from Meghan Markle at the NAACP Awards. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. They received the President's Awards and shared the stage for their joint acceptance speech. However, body language experts noticed that the Duke of Sussex was not his best self, unlike the Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Time now to look at ourselves as a nation and take stock: Covid has changed Britain

When the pandemic started, most of us naively assumed it would have an end: if not a formal declaration of victory over Covid-19, with pubs running dry and strangers kissing in the street, then at the very least surely a sense of relief. We would know it was over, and could then make sense of how this collective near-death experience had changed us as a country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK accused of being ‘heartless’ after offer to take in Ukrainian refugees ‘falls well short of what is needed’

Ministers have been accused of being “heartless and mean-spirited” after it emerged that a new humanitarian route for Ukrainian refugees amounts to only small adjustments to visa rules which will benefit only certain family members of British citizens.Home secretary Priti Patel told MPs on Monday that the government had introduced a “bespoke humanitarian route” for people fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine, saying it would allow an additional 100,000 Ukrainians to seek sanctuary in the UK.However, it later emerged that this does not go beyond the easing of rules for a limited pool of family members of UK residents, which...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

German billionaire buys Highland estate with NO ROADS for £1.2million in bid to turn one of Britain’s ‘last great wildernesses’ into a luxury tourist destination

A German billionaire has bought one of Britain's 'last great wildernesses' hoping to rewild it and turn it into a tourist destination. Tycoon Christoph Henkel, 64, has purchased 13,000 acre Kilchoan estate on the Knoydart peninsula in the Scottish Highlands, adding to his global portfolio of secluded resorts. Mr Henkel,...
WORLD
The Independent

Fugitive Briton accused of laundering £1bn arrested in Spain while walking dogs

A British woman who has been on the run for nearly nine years amid accusations that she laundered £1 billion as part of a VAT fraud has been arrested while walking her dogs in Spain.Sarah Panitzke, 47, was held in Catalonia on Sunday and is claimed by Spanish authorities to be the only member of a crime gang who remained free, with 16 people already jailed.She is accused of laundering money through companies in Spain, Andorra and Dubai for a group that bought mobile phones abroad without VAT and resold them in the UK.Panitzke, originally from Fulford, near York, has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Travel to Cyprus: latest Covid rules and holiday advice

Cyprus remains one of the Mediterranean’s most beautiful islands, but like so many has taken a firm stance when it comes to Covid-19 protocols. There are strict testing protocols for all arrivals, regardless of vaccination status. This will involve a PCR test 72 hours before arrival, or an antigen test taken 24 hours before arrival. Everyone must also take a PCR test on arrival. Unvaccinated arrivals are allowed in, but must take a further rapid Covid-19 test 72 hours after arrival.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Up to 80 more migrants arrive in UK as total for the year climbs above 1,750: Dozens are picked up in the English Channel a day after 230 made perilous boat crossing - more than whole of February

Up to 80 more migrants arrived in the UK today as the total for the year climbed above 1,750 a day after 230 people made the perilous boat crossing. Dozens of people, wrapped in emergency foil blankets, hats and scarves, were seen being escorted to the port of Dover by UK officials shortly after midday.
U.K.
countryliving.com

One of Britain’s most recognisable breeds is thriving once again

Good news! The Old English Sheepdog, one of Britain's most recognisable breeds, is no longer at risk of extinction following an increase of 66% in puppy registrations last year. The shaggy white breed, famously known as the 'Dulux dog', moved to the Vulnerable Native Breeds list in 2020 after falling...
ANIMALS
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple To Return As 'Part-Time' Royals? Pair Reportedly Expressed Love For Britain And Its People

A royal author claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could return to the U.K. in the future. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been living away from the U.K. for two years now. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world after they announced their decision to step back from their royal duties, leave Britain and move to the U.S.
CELEBRITIES

