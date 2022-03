Sometimes a golf club needs to die. On Saturday at Bay Hill, it was time for Matt Jones’ putter to take that eternal nap. And it was Jones who put it to sleep. Jones, 41, is enjoying a nice season, taking third at the Sentry Tournament of Champions to open 2022 and he entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational inside the top 40 of the FedEx Cup standings. Though a second-round 75 knocked down any aspirations of contention, the Aussie still made the weekend in Orlando. All things considered, Saturday’s round wasn’t going that bad, Jones one over through the first 10 holes, with an eight-footer at the 11th to get to even.

