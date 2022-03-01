ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK competition regulator clears Brookfield acquisition of a stake in Scotia Gas

 2 days ago
LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator cleared Brookfield's proposed acquisition of a minority stake in Scotia Gas Networks (SGN) without referring the $1.7 billion deal to a lengthy investigation.

Britain's SSE (SSE.L) in August agreed to sell its entire 33.3% stake in Scotia Gas Networks (SGN) to a Canadian consortium formed by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners. read more

SGN supplies gas in England, Wales, Scotland and the west of Northern Ireland.

The deal does not merit a so-called Phase 2 investigation, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Editing by Louise Heavens

