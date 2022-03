This time 12 months ago, Ireland headed into round four of the 2021 Six Nations with a certain amount of criticism ringing in their ears. Defeats at Wales and then at home against France had been followed by a routine 48-10 victory in Rome which did not reveal much. The jury was very much out on head coach Andy Farrell, who had been in his post for just over a year. And perhaps even more so on his attack coach Mike Catt, who Farrell had brought in as part of his backroom team following Joe Schmidt’s departure in late 2019.

