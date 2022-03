A gaming mouse pad, like one for your office, can often feel like an afterthought when putting together your dream battlestation. But the right mouse pad can make all the difference in solo or online play. Gaming mouse pads that have soft, woven-fabric surfaces are popular because they're affordable, comfortable to use, and easy to take with you for mobile gaming. Hard-surface mouse pads are preferred by FPS players for their speed, though they are best for desktop-only gaming since they aren't as flexible as their cloth counterparts. Extended mouse pads are great for keeping your keyboard in place while providing more room for mouse movements, while mini versions are best suited for mobile gaming or smaller desks. You can even get RGB-enabled mouse pads to sync with your other peripherals and components to show off your personal style or match your favorite game's aesthetics. I've gathered a list of the best gaming mouse pads available and broke down their features to help you find the one that best fits your budget and play style.

