First Derivative appoints Christopher Owers

By United Kingdom
securitiesfinancetimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapital markets consultancy First Derivative has appointed Christopher Owers as global head of regulatory solutions. Based in London, Owers will be responsible for overseeing the...

The Guardian

The Guardian view on ghost flights: a symptom, not the disease

Between March 2020 and September 2021, airlines flew 15,000 near-empty or empty planes – “ghost flights” – from UK airports to keep hold of their landing and takeoff slots. This absurd and shameful behaviour in the face of a climate emergency cannot continue. Tim Johnson from the Aviation Environment Federation points out that a Boeing 737-800 – the dominant aircraft on short-haul routes – emits about 18 tonnes of carbon dioxide on a 1,500km flight. Using that measure, these ghost flights put 270,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere. The industry might argue that this represents less than 1% of total UK aviation emissions in 2019, but the practice is completely wrong in a world with net zero commitments.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

