First Derivative appoints Christopher Owers

Between March 2020 and September 2021, airlines flew 15,000 near-empty or empty planes – “ghost flights” – from UK airports to keep hold of their landing and takeoff slots. This absurd and shameful behaviour in the face of a climate emergency cannot continue. Tim Johnson from the Aviation Environment Federation points out that a Boeing 737-800 – the dominant aircraft on short-haul routes – emits about 18 tonnes of carbon dioxide on a 1,500km flight. Using that measure, these ghost flights put 270,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere. The industry might argue that this represents less than 1% of total UK aviation emissions in 2019, but the practice is completely wrong in a world with net zero commitments.

