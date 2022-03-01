We left the land of the free and the home of the brave to live in Britain! Did you know these 10 American stars now call the UK their home?

An American living in the United Kingdom has shared their routine for making British tea, leaving many of their viewers confused.On TikTok, American @swfinds shares videos about things in the UK that confuse them and sometimes asks their viewers for an explanation.In one video posted on 5 February, the TikTok user shared their own tutorial for making British tea. They begin by pouring milk into a glass kettle. Next, they add in a spoonful of sugar, a teabag, and some bottled water. @swfinds ♬ Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) - Edison Lighthouse They then turn...
Comments / 0