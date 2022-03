Payday loans are typically short-term, unsecured loans characterized by high interest rates that don't usually require a credit check. While there is no exact, universal definition for the term, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says this type of loan is generally for $500 or less and is typically due on a borrower's next payday. States have varying laws regulating these types of fast loans, but they may be available to Americans via storefront payday lenders or online, depending on location. The due date on payday loans is typically two to four weeks from the date of issue, and lenders generally don't consider borrowers' credit scores or ability to meet other financial obligations when approving the loan.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 10 DAYS AGO