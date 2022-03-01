Americans Want To Declutter But Some Just Can't Throw Away Certain Items

If you like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for lunch, or enjoy a helping of jam on your morning toast, then you probably recognize the name Smucker's. The company, which was founded by Jerome Monroe Smucker in 1897, got its start selling apple butters, via The J.M. Smucker Company. From there, they went on to introduce a variety of sweet products, including ice cream toppings and fruit spreads, jams, and jellies, and in the years following World War II, they soon became one of the most recognizable jam brands in the country.
