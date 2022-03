TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A phenomenal performance on the mound for pitcher Jacob McNairy paired with solid batting by the Alabama lineup gave the Crimson Tide all it needed and more on Wednesday as it defeated Troy by a final score of 8-1. Through six innings, Troy didn't have a single baserunner as McNairy pitched a perfect game through his first 18 batters. Along the way, McNairy struck out seven batters before finally giving up a one-out single to put an end to his perfection.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO