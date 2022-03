Apex Legends players are always on the lookout for new heirloom leaks and while there is some information on Loba, it isn't as telling as people are making it out to be. No new images have been leaked, and it's more of a confirmation that the leaked trident of yesteryear has been scrapped. Multiple leakers confirmed the existence of the trident, but it seems Respawn Entertainment is wanting to go with something smaller.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO