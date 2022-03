Casual student-instructor socialization outside the classroom is critical to a fulfilling college experience. I’ve lost my plurality of identity while at UChicago. I feel like a monolith: strictly defined by my character as a student. Consequently, my social interactions are dictated by this identity, especially with adults. Our university is a knowledge economy in which students are consumers who solicit the production of goods and services from our faculty. While I may be superimposing Marx onto a seemingly innocuous structure, I think our position as students lends an imperial authority on our professors. I encourage students, faculty, and the University’s policies to prioritize the synchronicity of students and faculty socialization.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO