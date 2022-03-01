Chevron hikes buybacks, raises cash flow target

HP has shown strong revenue growth in its personal systems business and its printing segment should show strength coming out of the pandemic. HP Inc. (HPQ) is trading at a steep discount to my projected share price of $40.13. This represents ~15% upside potential from current levels. My optimistic outlook on HP shares stems from the strong growth we have seen in the company's personal systems segment and the potential for its printing business to continue its rebound post-pandemic. Management plans to repurchase $4B of stock in 2022, 10.80% of the company's current market cap, providing valuation support. Shares are currently cheap, trading at 8.68x forward earnings and 6.4x TTM earnings. I anticipate its multiple to expand as investors appreciate the ~$4B of free cash flow in 2021 and outlook of $4.5B in free cash flow for 2022. The company yields 2.84%, offering tech investors cash flow amid our current uncertain macro backdrop. Overall, I believe investors should consider HP as a growing, profitable, cash flow generative tech stock that has ~15% of room to run.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO