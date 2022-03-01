ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevron hikes buybacks, raises cash flow target

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Tuesday raised its share buyback program and forecast for operating cash-flow through 2026, benefiting from cost cuts and a recent surge in energy prices. The second-largest U.S. oil producer now expects to buy back...

