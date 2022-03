Roy Keane has delivered a scathing assessment of a “shameful” Manchester United performance to go down 4-1 to Manchester City in the derby. A double each for Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez showed the gulf in class between the sides as United slipped out of the top four in the Premier League today. And former United skipper Keane was left furious when analysing the performance of Ralf Rangnick’s side afterwards.“It's hard when you're out there up against a really good team. They're keeping the ball and you can't get it back. You see some of the goals, you've got...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO