The Utah Attorney General's Office says the state will receive hundreds of millions of dollars over nearly two decades as part of a settlement with major opioid distributors. In a news release Friday, the attorney general's office said the state will receive a total of $266 million over the next 18 years, with half of the money going to the state and the other half going to local communities. The money will be used to bolster services for treatment, recovery and harm reduction, as well as implement other programs to address the opioid epidemic.

UTAH STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO