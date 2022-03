Carli Lloyd is one of the best players in U.S. Women’s National Team history, but all of her memories of representing her country in international competition are not fond. Lloyd went off on the “culture” of U.S. women’s soccer during an appearance on the “Hope Solo Speaks” podcast with her former teammate. The two-time Olympic gold medalist said she dreaded going to work her last seven years.

SOCCER ・ 9 HOURS AGO