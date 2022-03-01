ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy nearing Kyiv

By Nicole Werbeck
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New satellite images show a large military convoy north of Kyiv, Ukraine extends for almost 40 miles. It is considerably longer than 17 miles...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Equipment#Satellite Images#Convoy#Kyiv#Ukraine#Russian#Maxar Technologies#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
WFAE

WFAE

5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy