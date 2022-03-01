Troy Man Arrested For Shooting And Killing His Younger Brother

An Oregon man killed himself after mistakenly shooting dead his brother as he took aim at a bear, according to police.Authorities say the man had grabbed his gun to protect himself from the black bear near his home in the state.But instead, the man accidentally gunned down his sibling in the tragic incident in Sunny Valley in Josephine County.Police responded after receiving a 911 call from a man who told them he had “accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun” to use against a bear.“Based upon the investigation, it is believed the caller took his own life after calling...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 DAYS AGO