Public Safety

Troy Man Arrested For Shooting And Killing His Younger Brother

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Troy man has been arrested on a murder charge after being accused of killing his younger...

wgy.iheart.com

Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Boy Shot Multiple Times in The Face By Two Teens During ‘Execution-Style’ Home Invasion

A 5-year-old boy was among three people fatally shot execution-style during a home invasion in Detroit over the weekend. Caleb Harris, his mother, Lashon Marshall, and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, were found shot and killed inside their home on the west side of Detriot on Sunday, Fox 2 Detriot reports. After not hearing from them, a family member went to check on them and discovered the horrific scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crying officer claims he thought police were being ‘executed’ during shooting that killed Breonna Taylor

An ex-Louisville police officer testifying during the Breonna Taylor trial broke down and claimed he believed his fellow officers were being "executed" when he fired on the unarmed Ms Taylor and her boyfriend. Brett Hankison, 45, recounted his version of the night that Ms Taylor was killed by police. According to Mr Hankison, he and fellow Louisville officers broke into the apartment of Kenneth Walker, Ms Taylor's boyfriend, who then fired his gun at them. He recalled seeing the muzzle flash from Mr Walker's gun and began to fire back, apparently mistaking the pistol fire for an AR-15. "It...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Boy’s body found in freezer after sister smuggles note to school to say mother being held hostage

A Las Vegas man is accused of murdering his girlfriend’s four-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a freezer at his home after his sister took a note to school to say her mother was being held hostage.Brandon Toseland, 35, appeared in court in Las Vegas on Wednesday charged with two kidnapping counts. Judge Elana Lee Graham said the court was awaiting a further murder charge, and records show the additional charge was added on Wednesday, KLAS-TV reported.Mr Toseland was arrested on Tuesday after his girlfriend’s daughter brought a note to her elementary school saying her mother was being held against...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Miami

Teen Sentenced to Decade Behind Bars After Accidentally Shooting 15-Year-Old

A South Florida teen was sentenced Tuesday to more than a decade in prison for accidentally shooting and killing one of his friends nearly two years ago. Thalys Oliveira, 19, was charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon in the death of 15-year-old Arya Gray back in May 2020. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison.
MIAMI, FL
Washington Post

Her execution date looming, a mother maintains innocence in 2-year-old daughter’s death

The family was almost free of the steep, decrepit stairs leading to their South Texas apartment when they destroyed Melissa Lucio’s life, her attorneys say. Lucio and her husband were moving out of their second-story unit in February 2007 when, her lawyers claim, their 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, fell down the staircase. Although she seemed mostly fine, she was found dead two days later — a result of injuries from her fall, the attorneys say.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teacher arrested for pulling 12 year-old girl’s hair as students scream at her to stop

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly pulling a 12-year-old girl’s hair during an altercation caught on video.Police were called to reports of an assault at King Robinson Inter-district Magnet School in New Haven, Connecticut, at about 3.45pm on 1 February.Jennifer Wells-Jackson, 49, was accused of pulling a student’s hair, according to local media reports.She was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace.Video footage of the incident, obtained by WTNH, appears to show a woman holding on to a girl’s hair inside a classroom before letting go as a crowd of youngsters shout...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Breonna Taylor’s mother ‘kicked out’ of courtroom for wearing jacket with image of daughter’s face

The mother of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her apartment during a botched raid in Louisville, Kentucky, was “kicked out and escorted” from a courtroom during a related trial for an officer involved in the deadly incident.Tamika Palmer was reportedly instructed to leave the court on 25 February during a criminal trial for former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison after she showed up wearing a letterman jacket with a large “B” and an image of her daughter’s face.The jacket also included the date of the raid, when three officers with a no-knock warrant entered...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

George Floyd: Officer snaps when asked why he didn’t try to stop Derek Chauvin

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao snapped during testimony on Wednesday when the prosecutor questioned why he didn’t try to stop Derek Chauvin during the murder of George Floyd.Assistant US Attorney LeeAnn Bell pressed Mr Thao under cross-examination about why he didn’t tell Chauvin to get off Mr Floyd as he knelt on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, while the Black man begged for air saying “I can’t breathe”.“I think I would trust a 19-year veteran to figure it out,” Mr Thao fired back.Mr Thao, a veteran officer of eight years, was the first of the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
iheart.com

Man Free On Bond For Murder Is Arrested & Charged With Another Murder

Yet another violent criminal free on bond for murder is arrested to allegedly committing another murder while free on bond. And get this, the suspect in this case was free on bond for murder when he was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Despite this occurring while he was free on bond for murder, Democrat judge Josh Hill granted the suspect another bond. While free on two bond, police say he shot a friend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother jailed for murdering man who ‘beat her 19-year-old son with baseball bat’

A mother has been jailed for more than 16 years for the murder of a man who allegedly beat up her 19-year-old son with a baseball bat, after a judge dismissed pleas for leniency because she is a “caring, compassionate person”.Amber Kay Ahrens was sentenced on Wednesday to 195 months in prison and three years probation for the 2020 killing of David Leddy in Wichita, Kansas, according to The Wichita Eagle.Ahrens, 43, shot Mr Leddy, 53, in the head and left him dead in the front yard of his home along the 1200 block of North Pinecrest following an altercation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man kills himself after mistakenly shooting dead brother while aiming for a bear

An Oregon man killed himself after mistakenly shooting dead his brother as he took aim at a bear, according to police.Authorities say the man had grabbed his gun to protect himself from the black bear near his home in the state.But instead, the man accidentally gunned down his sibling in the tragic incident in Sunny Valley in Josephine County.Police responded after receiving a 911 call from a man who told them he had “accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun” to use against a bear.“Based upon the investigation, it is believed the caller took his own life after calling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKYC

'She should never see the day of light ever again': Bedford Heights mom in court to face charges in 5-year-old daughter's stabbing death

CLEVELAND — “She should never see the day of light ever again. Ever. Somebody can do that to their own child?”. Those were the words of Gregory Holland who spoke out in court as the mother of his child -- Menokka Karr Nealy -- faced a judge during an arraignment hearing in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Thursday morning. She's facing multiple charges connected to the stabbing death of her 5-year-old daughter last month.
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH

