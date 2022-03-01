Troy Man Arrested For Shooting And Killing His Younger Brother

A mother has been jailed for more than 16 years for the murder of a man who allegedly beat up her 19-year-old son with a baseball bat, after a judge dismissed pleas for leniency because she is a “caring, compassionate person”.Amber Kay Ahrens was sentenced on Wednesday to 195 months in prison and three years probation for the 2020 killing of David Leddy in Wichita, Kansas, according to The Wichita Eagle.Ahrens, 43, shot Mr Leddy, 53, in the head and left him dead in the front yard of his home along the 1200 block of North Pinecrest following an altercation...
Comments / 0