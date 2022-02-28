ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Annual Town Meeting

By Kim Dalton
woolwich.us
 4 days ago

The Annual Town Meeting will be Wednesday, April 27th at 6:00 PM at the Woolwich...

www.woolwich.us

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Notice of Special Meeting: Town of Cazenovia Town Board

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Cazenovia Town Board will meet at the Town of Cazenovia Town Hall 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. to potentially authorize the proposal from Cazenovia Preservation Foundation in relation to the Town of Cazenovia Solar Siting Toolkit and Online […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Frederick News-Post

Walkersville Town Meeting

Second floor of Town Hall. This meeting will be open to the public, and broadcast live on our website. Masks are optional.
WALKERSVILLE, MD
La Grande Observer

Merkley plans annual town hall March 8

WALLOWA COUNTY — U.S. Sen. Mark Merkley will hold a virtual town meeting for Wallowa County residents Tuesday, March 8, according to a press release. The Oregon Democrat invites residents to join the town hall meeting on mobile devices or on the telephone to discuss ways to strengthen the state and the nation.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Meeting#The Town Office
Keene Sentinel

Fitzwilliam town meeting

FITZWILLIAM — Residents will take to the polls Tuesday to vote in a two-way race for a seat on the selectboard before gathering later that evening for town meeting. Budget proposal: $2,315,201, up about 5.4 percent, from the $2,195,938 budget voters approved last year. Other warrant articles:. Whether to...
FITZWILLIAM, NH
WCAX

Traditional Town Meeting Days not as common

The man killed in a mobile home fire in northern New Hampshire has been identified Monday. Tuesday is Town Meeting Day. While thousands of votes have already been cast through mail-in ballots, many still plan to hit the polls. Burlington voters head to the polls Tuesday. Updated: 7 hours ago.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy