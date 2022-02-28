ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Colombia mine explosion kills 13 people, four missing

By Reuters
mining.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn explosion at a coal mine in Colombia’s Boyaca province killed 11 people and left four missing, the national mining agency (ANM) said on Sunday. The accident occurred on Saturday night and was...

www.mining.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Four people traveling from Washington killed on I-5 identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Four people are dead after an SUV crashed into a parked big rig on Interstate-5 in western Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol reports three other people had major injuries. Officers on scene report a Chrysler mini-van hit a truck that was parked on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Mining Equipment#Coal Mine#Mining Companies#Accident#Anm
CBS News

Apparent massacre captured on video may have been shootout between rival factions of same cartel, Mexican officials say

Mexican authorities said Tuesday a suspected massacre of about a dozen men seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen may have in fact just been a shootout between rival factions of the same cartel. Ricardo Mejía, the assistant secretary of public safety, said no bodies have appeared, and bullet holes where the men were standing don't look like they were made by a firing squad.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

More Than 60 Killed, Dozens Injured After Explosion Near Gold Mining Site in Burkina Faso

Over 60 people were killed and dozens have been injured in an explosion near a gold mining site in southwest Burkina Faso. Local authorities say the blast occurred on Monday near the village of Gbomblora, according to the Burkina Information Agency. The first explosion reportedly took place around 2 p.m., and was followed by several other blasts, as locals attempted to flee the area.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Russia Warns West Against Further Escalation - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow warned the West against further escalating tensions with it, Interfax news agency quoted Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Alison Williams)
POLITICS
ComicBook

PewDiePie Visited by Police After Internet Purchase

During a recent YouTube video, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg revealed that police recently visited his home in the UK after he purchased a Balisong knife online via Wish. As you may know, the Balisong knife is illegal in the UK, like it is in some states in the US. For PewDiePie, the Balisong is used as a fidget toy. During his videos and streams, you can sometimes see him fidgeting with it. And this is presumably what he told the police when they came knocking on his door to enquire why he was purchasing a balisong knife online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Taliban Fighters Are Conducting Door-to-Door House Searches Across Afghanistan

The Taliban has launched a massive-scale series of house-to-house searches across Afghanistan, targeting people the group claims are “criminals, kidnappers and smugglers.”. The group is carrying out the searches for “security” reasons and that the operation is designed to catch unspecified “criminals”, said the Islamist’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a press conference on Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy