What’s Cooking: cranberry oat breakfast cookies

This past Friday I was startled a bit by a driver who pulled her car up beside me as I was walking to my car in a store parking lot. A lady (who said she recognized me) was ecstatic about her recent adventure in baking. “I am not a good baker at all,” she said. “But, I tried your chewy recipe, and it came out perfect. They were so delicious I made them again. In fact, everyone in my family enjoyed them.” She then inquired about an easy, “foolproof way to make biscuits because canned biscuits are not always in stock at the stores.” I got a pad and paper from my pocketbook and hurriedly jotted down the first recipe below. “This is the one we used a few times a week when I was growing up,” I explained. “It requires a measuring cup, a spoon, a bowl, one pan, two hands and four ingredients. You can’t get much easier than that,” I told her, also recommending that she slice the biscuits while they are still warm and fill them with a generous pat of butter so it can melt into the biscuit.

