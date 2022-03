Struggling teams face off to begin the 2022 ACC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon. The No. 13 seed Boston College Eagles and No. 12 seed Pittsburgh Panthers meet at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with both teams aiming to begin a Cinderella run. Pittsburgh is 11-20 overall and 6-14 in ACC games this season, including an active four-game losing streak. Boston College is also 6-14 in ACC games, with an overall record of 11-19 and a 2-8 mark in the last ten games.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO