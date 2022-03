Upcoming Steam early access game Have a Nice Death isn’t just an action roguelike starring the Grim Reaper. It’s a workplace comedy inspired by The Office. In this new indie game from Unruly Heroes developer Magic Design Studios, players control a personification of Death who’s burnt out from being the CEO of Death Incorporated. It turns out that the underworld is run by a dreary corporation that drains the life out of its employees just as much as the ones on the mortal plane do. Overworked and underappreciated, players track down the Sorrows, which are Death Inc. executives ignoring their duties to cause chaos on Earth. Death has to show them who’s boss and possibly make their job a little more enjoyable.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO