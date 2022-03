View the original article to see embedded media. Duke students camped outside Cameron Indoor Stadium for weeks to claim a good seat for Mike Krzyzewski’s last home as Duke’s men’s basketball coach. Nearly 100 of the program’s alumni flew into Durham to watch the man they know as “Coach K” roam the sidelines at Cameron one last time. Thousands of other Blue Devils fans paid tens of thousands of dollars to do the same, and were surely hoping the No. 4-ranked squad could defeat their unranked rival, North Carolina.

