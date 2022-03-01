ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber’s 11 Best Songs Of All Time Ranked

By Laila Abuelhawa
kiss951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe month of March kicks off with a very important holiday — Justin...

kiss951.com

HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber’s Dad: Everything To Know About Jeremy Bieber & Their Relationship

Justin Bieber’s relationship with his father over the years has been complicated, to say the least. Here’s what to know about Jeremy Bieber and his bond with the pop star. Most parents don’t witness their child become a global superstar at a young age. But that was the case for Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette. The father and mother of Justin Bieber have cheered their 27-year-old son on from the sidelines as he’s dominated the music industry since he was a teenager. Although Justin’s been so successful career wise, he’s had a complicated relationship with both his parents, especially his father. Jeremy, 46, was only 18 years old when Justin was born, and he wasn’t fully present in his son’s life at first.
MUSIC
Billboard

Hailey Bieber Wishes Justin Bieber a Happy Birthday With Sweet Message: ‘Here’s to 28’

Justin Bieber turned 28 years old on Tuesday (Mar. 1) and his wife of three years, Hailey Bieber, took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s big day. “Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28,” she captioned a series of photos of the couple, plus an adorable throwback picture of baby JB.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Martha Stewart's Birthday Run-In With Justin Bieber

Celebrities — they're just like us! Well, sort of. Every so often, we bump into people we know while we're out and about. Sometimes, these spontaneous encounters brighten our day, like when we see a friendly neighbor at the local coffee shop. Other times, we spot our exes in the supermarket and feel the need to run for cover. Either way, coming face to face with pals in public is something we've all experienced. But if you've ever spotted a celebrity in the wild, it's a whole different type of sensation. Do you ask for an autograph or a selfie? What if they just want to be left alone? Wait ... who is that with them?
CELEBRITIES
Justin Bieber
Peaches
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Laid-Back Couple Style: Photos

Serving up street style! If there’s a duo out there in the world that has mastered the art of effortlessly cool couple style, it’s hands-down Justin and Hailey Bieber. Because whether the pair is perusing around the streets of Paris or showing up to a red carpet event, they have proved time and again that they don’t mess around in the fashion department.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Sacramento Bee

Justin Bieber’s World Tour Delayed Again Due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic started in late 2019, spreading to the U.S. in early 2020, and as of 2022 it is still affecting Hollywood — and the rest of the world. In both 2020 and 2021 many events, including the Tokyo Olympics, were postponed, canceled or delayed amid the ups and downs of the worldwide pandemic. An uptick in COVID-19 cases in December 2021 and January 2022 led to another wave of Hollywood halts, stopping work on TV shows, Broadway musicals and more.
TV SHOWS
Entertainment
Celebrities
floor8.com

Ye opened up about divorce from Kim Kardashian on Instagram: 'Divorce feels like suffocating. Barely breathing.'

Kanye West doesn't seem to be taking the judge's decision, to grant Kim Kardashian's wishes to be divorced from the rapper, very well. After a turbulent few months between the former couple, which saw the Gold Digger and Donda rapper harass the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's new beau Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson online, a judge in California granted the SKIMS founder her appeal to be divorced from her estranged husband, on Wednesday - making Kim "legally" a single woman.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
KOMO News

Saturday's Justin Bieber concert at the Tacoma Dome rescheduled

TACOMA, Wash. - Saturday's Justin Bieber concert at the Tacoma Dome has been rescheduled, the Justice Tour announced Friday. According to a post on social media the concert is being postponed because of the "continued recovery of the touring family." The Justice Tour says a new date will be announced...
TACOMA, WA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Reacts To Gucci Mane's Diss Against NBA YoungBoy

The feud between rappers Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues to evolve as more people get involved. Most recently, Boosie Badazz responded to YoungBoy's diss "I Hate YoungBoy," returning ammo with a few lines on his deluxe album targeted at YB. "Feel like Boosie don't even like me,...
NBA

