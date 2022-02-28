ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Complete Lineup For This Week’s AEW Dark, Marina Shafir vs. Danielle Kamela

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can check out the complete lineup for Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark below. This episode will feature Marina Shafir vs. Danielle Kamela in the main event:. * Orange Cassidy & Wheeler YUTA vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto. * Lee Johnson vs. Darian Bengston. * Dante...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Montez Ford Seemingly Provides Randy Orton Injury Update

As reported earlier, Randy Orton may have suffered a shoulder injury on last night’s WWE RAW. The possible injury occurred when Montez Ford landed awkwardly on Orton’s shoulder while performing a frog splash. Ford would pin Orton to secure Street Profits’ victory over RK-Bro. After RAW went off...
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
WWE
411mania.com

Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Stars & Alumni React to WWE 2K22 Full Roster Reveal

WWE 2K22 has revealed its full roster and several WWE stars and alumni have taken to social media to react to either being included or not. As previously reported, the game made its full roster reveal on Monday and it included some names of recently-released WWE stars like Mustafa Ali, Mia Yim (both as herself and RECKONING), Karrion Kross, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiera Hogan
Person
Marina Shafir
411mania.com

Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 52) Review

Hey there people, time for another episode of AEW Dark Elevation. A shorter episode tonight, and one that seems to have a bit more competitive matches. Since last week was disproportionately squash matches as well as a ton of multi-man matches it makes sense this one would swing back the other way. Tonight we’ve got Jay Lethal, several Dark Order members in action, Leyla Hirsch, Lance Archer, and Chaos Project. So let’s get to the action.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Lance Archer, Nyla Rose and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs....
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: MJF Joins Wrestling With Freddie, Note on Danielle Kamela’s Debut, Ethan Page Vlog

– Today’s new episode of Wrestling With Freddie features host Freddie Prinze Jr. chatting with AEW star MJF. Here’s the full description and audio:. MJF is one of the hottest pro wrestlers in recent history, and he knows it. I get his thoughts on where he sees himself currently as part of AEW. And no surprise, MJF stays true to character doing what he does best, building himself up.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Sahara#Combat#Aaron Solo#Brand#Orangecassidy#Mr Freakbeast#Aaronsoloaew#Darianbengston#Kingofflight13
411mania.com

TNT Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a three-way match for the TNT Championship for this week’s AEW Rampage. The company announced on tonight’s show that the following matches will take place on Friday:. * TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo. * Face of the Revolution...
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Finn Balor challenges Damian Priest for the United States championship

Last Monday on WWE Raw, Damian Priest said he was looking for the next challenger for his United States championship and made it clear that the challenger would need to be of a true championship caliber. The open challenge was answered by Finn Balor, the first universal champion in the title's history, who will get his shot at Priest and the belt on Monday night's edition of Raw.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Impact Sacrifice Pre-show Match Revealed

A tag team match has been announced for Impact Wrestling’s Countdown To Sacrifice pre-show. Impact has announced that Honor No More’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will face Team Impact’s Rich Swann and Willie Mack on Saturday night during the Sacrifice pre-show. Impact’s 2022 Sacrifice event will...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Minoru Suzuki vs. EFFY Added To Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2

EFFY will take on the legendary Minoru Suzuki at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2. GCW announced on Tuesday night that the two will face off in the ring on the second night of the show, which takes place on April 1st as part of GCW’s The Collective weekend.
WWE
411mania.com

Sw3rve The Realest vs. Alex Zayne & More Set For ROH Supercard Of Honor

ROH has announced a match and a few more names for April’s Supercard of Honor show. The on-hiatus promotion announced on Tuesday that Sw3rve will battle Alex Zayne at the April 1st show, which is set to take place in Dallas and will serve as the company’s return from hiatus.
WWE
PWMania

ROH Announces New Supercard Of Honor Match, ROH Philly TV Tapings, & More

A new match and new names have been announced for ROH Supercard of Honor XV. ROH’s Ian Riccaboni hosted another Facebook Live chat on Tuesday night and announced that SW3RVE The Realest (Shane Strickland, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) will take on Alex Zayne at Supercard of Honor. This will be SW3RVE’s ROH debut.
WWE
ComicBook

Tony Khan Provides More Details on Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

Tony Khan spoke with reporters on a media conference call on Wednesday ahead of tonight's major announcement and Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view. Cody Rhodes was brought up several times throughout the call, which led to Khan giving more details on his and Brandi's departure from AEW last month. At one point he was asked if Rhodes' contract had an option for additional years like what the Young Bucks initially agreed to. Khan said he was more interested in locking "The American Nightmare" into a long-term deal and once the two sides were unable to to come to an agreement, he opted to let Cody go.
NBA
Fightful

AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 3/7 (Taped On 3/2)

AEW taped the March 7 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on March 2 from Jacksonville, FL ahead of AEW Dynamite. Full spoilers (courtesy of Wrestling Observer) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 3/7 (Taped On 3/2) Lance Archer defeated an unnamed talent. Ruby Soho defeated Session Moth Martina. Daniel...
WWE
PWMania

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of NWA Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Chris Adonis (c) vs. Anthony Mayweather. Pope vs. Mike Knox. No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere Match:...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy