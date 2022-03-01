The Empty Canvas

With the Pandemic, we’ve been doing a lot of Zoom church attendance. Ginnie still showers and gets dressed up like we’re actually going to church. She says it doesn’t feel right viewing church in our jammies. I point out that the preacher and other Zoom attendees can’t see anything more than our heads, if even that. She says it doesn’t matter, that God can see us. How can I argue? Now me, I’m in my sweats, having just finished a workout on the elliptical and feeling spiritual. However, I have to agree with Ginnie to a certain extent. If it’s a “Communion Sunday” and we’re home, it doesn’t feel or taste right using OJ and toast for the Communion Elements.

