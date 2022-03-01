ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan PMI manufacturing finalized at 52.7, new orders stagnates and input prices rose

Cover picture for the articleJapan PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 52.7 in February, down from January’s 55.4. Markit said there was renewed fall in output amid near-stagnation in new orders. Input prices rose at sharpest...

#Pmi#Stagnation#Rose#Japan Pmi Manufacturing#Ihs Markit#Japanese
