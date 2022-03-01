Japan PMI manufacturing finalized at 52.7, new orders stagnates and input prices rose

The cost of food in supermarkets rose to record levels in February, according to new data.Research by data analytics firm Kantar shows that prices of items including savoury snacks, fresh beef and cat food increased by 4.3 per cent last month, with experts predicting that inflation will likely rise as the conflict in Ukraine continues.Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said that apart from the beginning of the pandemic, when many supermarkets cut promotional deals to maintain stock levels, last month saw “the fastest rate of inflation” since September 2013.“Added to this, ongoing supply chain pressures...

