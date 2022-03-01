Sixteenth Note Triplets

Click here to read the full article. Nick Offerman has been cast as Murray Thompson, the father of Violet (Nina Bloomgarden) in Peacock’s upcoming comedic thriller series “The Resort.”
He joins previously announced leads William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Bloomgarden and Gabriela Cartol in the series, which is a multi-generational coming-of-age romance disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries, which took place fifteen years prior.
Offerman is best known...
