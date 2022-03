It’s been almost seven months since Sturgill Simpson blessed us with his legendary The Ballad of Dood and Juanita concept album. Although the man announced that the record would be his last, it’s still doing some impressive numbers, to say the least. The Ballad of Dood and Juanita currently sits at number three on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, and debuts at number one on the Vinyl Albums chart after it was released on vinyl on February 25. The album sold a […] The post Sturgill Simpson Shoots To Top Of The Vinyl Albums Chart With Release Of ‘The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO