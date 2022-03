Provided by Contract Solutions, Inc. For the fifth straight year, Manassas-based Contract Solutions, Inc. has landed at the top of two of the Washington Business Journal‘s major lists. They placed first in Corporate Philanthropy – Small Companies by Volunteer Hours in Greater D.C., and third in Corporate Philanthropy – Small Companies by Giving. These awards were given recently and were for the year 2020.

