Hair Care

Jonathan Van Ness Is Giving Us All Great Hair

By Roberta Schroeder
Elle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'It’s all about hydration', Jonathan Van Ness tells us, when we grill him about making curly hair look its best. 'Curls are naturally more porous, which means they lose water more easily. The cuticle also tends to be more open on curly hair, so it needs a little more...

www.elle.com

