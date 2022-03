Bitcoin’s price went 6% higher in November 2021 than it did in April 2021. Its lowest price in January 2022 was 15% higher than its lowest in June 2021. By crypto logic, that means our next all-time high will come at $73,000 in June 2022. The last time bitcoin did this, we got the same result, therefore it has to happen the same way again, right? While that kind of thinking can open your eyes to realistic outcomes, it can also create a false sense of hope, despair, or certainty.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO