U.S. Republican Senator Graham urges Biden to go after Russian energy sector

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday the Biden administration should target the Russian energy sector with sanctions, while at the same time ramping up U.S. energy production.

"We're not using the energy sector as a weapon," Graham told reporters after a briefing on the conflict in Ukraine. "We're failing to hit (Russian President Vladimir) Putin where it hurts the most."

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle; writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Never Trump Independant
6d ago

Because he has energy stocks and will benefit from the higher prices, not because it’s the right thing to do!

wayne stewart
6d ago

hey lindsey maybe you should ask trump what to say before you open your mouth. coward

Henry Roca
5d ago

it's president Biden who will make decisions not Graham or any other Republicans that's what happens in elections

