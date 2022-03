EJ’s going to want to wipe that smirk right off his brother’s face. EJ is currently facing ten years in prison for kidnapping Sami on Days of Our Lives. That’s bad enough, but he’s also about to learn his new cellmate is none other than the man who shot him eight years ago. His complicated roomie situation with Clyde just adds to the growing drama surrounding his arrest for something he did not do — but it could also benefit him.

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO