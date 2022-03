Valve's portable Steam Deck has been released, and if you put in your preorder early enough, you might have one of the devices in your hot little hands this very minute. For the rest of us, though, we're stuck waiting until inventory catches up to demand—and that could take a while. (Valve's official Steam Deck ordering site is currently showing fulfillment for new purchases will probably happen during or after the second quarter of 2022, so that's potentially months away.)

