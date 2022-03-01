Radio Talking Book - March 2022

- - - "The Other Dr. Gilmer: Two Men, A Murder, and an Unlikely Fight for Justice" by Benjamin Gilmer (Ballantine, March 1) Fans of both true-crime podcasts and medical mysteries are in for a treat. Benjamin Gilmer began his medical career in a rural North Carolina office where the previous doctor had the same last name. Shocking his patients and the community, Vince Gilmer was imprisoned for his father's murder. As Benjamin delves into the circumstances surrounding the conviction, with the help of a pre-"Serial" Sarah Koenig, he begins to wonder whether an undiagnosed medical condition may have played a role. The search for answers sends him on a years-long crusade through the legal and prison systems, where medical compassion can be hard to come by.
