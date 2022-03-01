ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Radio Talking Book - March 2022

By Access Press Staff
accesspress.org
 7 days ago

The Radio Talking Book staff thanks listeners for their patience as staff dealt with some challenges and staffing setbacks at the station. Apologize to those who did not receive last month’s issue. Please note that some books will be rebroadcast during this interim time. Use an app to...

accesspress.org

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Book World: 10 noteworthy books for March

- - - "The Other Dr. Gilmer: Two Men, A Murder, and an Unlikely Fight for Justice" by Benjamin Gilmer (Ballantine, March 1) Fans of both true-crime podcasts and medical mysteries are in for a treat. Benjamin Gilmer began his medical career in a rural North Carolina office where the previous doctor had the same last name. Shocking his patients and the community, Vince Gilmer was imprisoned for his father's murder. As Benjamin delves into the circumstances surrounding the conviction, with the help of a pre-"Serial" Sarah Koenig, he begins to wonder whether an undiagnosed medical condition may have played a role. The search for answers sends him on a years-long crusade through the legal and prison systems, where medical compassion can be hard to come by.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Entertainment Weekly

The best new books to read in March

Known for her best-selling Ember in the Ashes series, YA novelist Sabaa Tahir leaves the realm of fantasy and enters all-too-real territory with this affecting coming-of-age story. Growing up in a small (and small-minded) California desert town, high school seniors and best friends Noor and Salahudin navigate love and loss, all the while wondering whether their dimming hopes for the future have any chance of survival. (March 1) —Mary Sollosi.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parsons Sun

Parsons library holding book talk

Parsons Public Library will host a book discussion of “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14. Camaletta M. Williams, Ph.D., will lead the event, which is free and open to the public. Copies of the book are available now at the library.
PARSONS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Oregon State
MBoroVoice

Author book signings coming in March to Linebaugh

Linebaugh Public Library is pleased to host local authors Antonia Royal-Whitmore and Carmen Maples for book signings geared for children in March. Whitmore is the author of Boys Wash Their Hands Too, along with several other works. She will be at Linebaugh on Thursday, March 10, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Carmen Maples, the author of Gigi’s Little Dreamer, will be at the library on Thursday, March 24, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Gladwell
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BBC

CBBC Book Club - CBBC Book Club - March - World Book Day

Join Rhys for a special CBBC Book Club celebrating all things World Book Day!. Rhys will be joined by children’s literary stars to chat about World Book Day 2022!. Astronaut Tim Peake will be rocketing on to our screens to tell us about what books he read in space and why World Book Day is important; Ben Bailey Smith aka Doc Brown is answering CBBC viewers questions; Humza Arshad tells us how Little Badman is celebrating World Book Day and Cressida Cowell tells us all about the magic of reading, how to get involved in the celebrations and the importance of diversity in children’s books!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Broadcasts#Radio Station#Ios#The Apple App Store#Google Play For Android#Talking Book Library#Access Press#Facebook#Nfb
loudersound.com

Ghost hunter 'strangled' in Toyah Willcox's haunted home

Usually featuring self-proclaimed psychics and supernatural investigators shrieking hysterically into night vision lenses every time their camera crew bump into furniture, ghost hunting shows on TV have largely been disappointing. This was not the case last month, however, when paranormal experts visited Toyah Willcox's home in Pershore, Worcestershire, for Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted, to find out whether the pop star's abode was supernaturally troubled, as she suggests.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IndieWire

Disney CEO Addresses ‘Disappointment’ at Not Acknowledging Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Click here to read the full article. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek assured staff members on March 7 that the corporation “unequivocally” supports LGBTQ+ rights, despite donating to “Don’t Say Gay” bill backers for years. “I want to be crystal clear,” Chapek wrote in an internal memo shared with media outlets. “I and the entire leadership team unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities. And, we are committed to creating a more inclusive company — and world. We all share the same goal of a more tolerant, respectful world. Where we may differ is...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Brazil
Mashed

Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Marcus Samuelsson's Family Photo

Marcus Samuelsson is likely a familiar face for fans of reality food television. He's one of the judges on the Food Network show "Chopped," he's competed on "Iron Chef," and he's a co-host and head judge on the Peacock show "Top Chef Family Style." He's also an award-winning restaurateur, known for his New York restaurant Red Rooster Harlem. But behind the scenes, he's not just a chef and television superstar. He's got a lot more in common with the contestants on "Top Chef Family Style" than one might expect.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy