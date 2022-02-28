City of Raleigh: Get to Know Us Better!

It takes a village to raise a child, but did you know that it takes almost 4,000 full-time and 2,000 part-time employees to keep the City of Raleigh not just running, but thriving?

When you think of people who work for the City, you probably think of police officers, firefighters, and solid waste service workers, but did you know we have more than 270 various types of positions? With 24 departments and offices offering a variety of services, the City of Raleigh has something for everyone.

Here are just a few examples:

Graphic Designers and Video Producers – Did you know the City has its own TV network? Tune into Raleigh TV Network (RTN) on channel 11 (for government), channel 10 (community) 18 (education) and 22 (information).

Urban Foresters, Horticulturalists, and Playground Inspectors – Did you know the City has more than 200 parks, organizes 113 summer camps, and has a total of 75 playgrounds?

Foster Grandparent Program Coordinators – Did you know the City has a Foster Grandparent program? It is part of Senior Corps, a nationwide program administered locally by the City of Raleigh Neighborhood Enrichment Services Division.

Great Benefits

Working for the City of Raleigh comes with some great benefits. When you join our work family, you’ll be eligible to receive a variety of benefits* including:

13 paid holidays per year

Vacation, sick, and personal leave, along with service to others leave

Health insurance

Dental, vision, life insurance and flexible spending accounts

Enrollment into the North Carolina Local Government Employees' Retirement System

Hybrid work schedules**

We’re always looking for talented, passionate, and dedicated individuals who share our vision “to pursue world-class quality of life by actively collaborating with our community towards a fulfilling and inspired future for all” through the work we do.

View our available career opportunities and see why the City of Raleigh might be the right choice for you.

Don't Just Take Our Word for It!

Our employees and the residents we serve play a big part in why the City of Raleigh is constantly being recognized in numerous publications and surveys.

The Raleigh-Durham area ranks the second-best place to live in 2020-2021 – U.S. News , July 2021

, July 2021 Raleigh makes the list of best cities to start a career – WalletHub , May 2021

, May 2021 Raleigh earned the “Leading the Way Award” for being ranked in the top 10 percent of local governments in the U.S. with regard to resident satisfaction with government services and customer service – ETC Institute, April 2021

April 2021 Raleigh’s economy is the fifth best-performing in the United States – Milken Institute , February 2021

, February 2021 Raleigh ranks third in best state capitals – WalletHub , January 2021

, January 2021 Raleigh ranks third in “Happiest Cities in America” poll – Men’s Health , January 2021

, January 2021 Raleigh is named one of the safest Cities in America – WalletHub, 2020

2020 Raleigh ranks among Best Places to retire – Forbes, 2020

For more information about the City, please see the “Welcome to Raleigh” video.

*Benefits vary based on the type of position (regular full-time employees, regular part-time employees, first responders, temporary employees, seasonal employees, interns, etc.).

**Not all positions are able to have a hybrid work schedule. Hybrid schedules are based upon type of work being performed and needs of the organization.