Minnesota State

Minnesota Turkey Hunting Licenses On Sale March 1

By David Drew
 5 days ago
Another sign that spring will eventually arrive in the Northland is that turkey hunting licenses will go on sale this week across the state of Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that turkey hunting licenses are on sale beginning Tuesday, March 1, and they can conveniently be purchased...

