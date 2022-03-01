ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube Blocks Russia-Backed Channels RT, Sputnik Across Europe and U.K.

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cce5J_0eSBtJIO00

The global reach of Russian state-backed news channels RT and Sputnik is getting slimmer by the day.

YouTube has now said it blocking the outlets across Europe — including the U.K. — following Russia’s invasion of Europe.

“Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately,” Google Europe said in a statement posted on Twitter. “It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action.”

Shortly after the announcement was made, RT was inaccessible from on YouTube in the U.K.

The move follows a series of swift actions taken against RT and Sputnik — which many have argued have become mouthpieces for Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin — since the conflict erupted last week.

Over the weekend, the European Union said it was blocking the channels , part of a broader plan to ban the “Kremlin’s media machine” from the continent, according to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Canadian cable giants later pulled RT from their TV lineups , while on Monday the U.K. media regulator Ofcom said it had opened 15 investigations into the channel over breaches of impartiality. RT is still available on U.K. TV.

The Hollywood Reporter

TV Producer Facing Charges for Financing Russian Networks

TV producer Jack Hanick, a U.S. citizen, has been arrested for financing a Russian media oligarch who promotes aggression in Ukraine through various television news networks. Although the charges relate to sanctions issued in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea, a region in Ukraine, federal prosecutors are signaling that they’ll vigorously pursue cases against those in the entertainment industry with Russian financial connections. In an indictment unsealed Thursday, the Justice Department charged Hanick with funding Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev in violation of sanctions against Russia that had been issued in 2014.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussian Parliament Set to Pass New Censorship Law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Pieces of Her’: TV Review

Based on the novel by Karin Slaughter, the thriller sees a young woman (Bella Heathcote) searching for the truth about her mother (Toni Collette) and their family history in the wake of a violent incident. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Pieces...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Arrives Safely in L.A. After Leaving Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has made it back to the U.S. and has been reunited with his family after fleeing Ukraine earlier this week amid the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia. Speaking to reporters, including Entertainment Tonight, outside the Los Angeles International Airport where he had an emotional reunion with his wife Peta Murgatroyd, Chmerkovskiy thanked Ukraine’s neighboring countries, especially Poland, for accepting refugees and assisting them with evacuation. He also expressed that an international response would be necessary to stop things like this from happening.More from The Hollywood ReporterUkrainian Director Oleg Sentsov Calls for Total Russian Film Boycott'South Park' Mocks Vladimir Putin and...
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
The Hollywood Reporter

