ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup Continues

By Laura Bannon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DR8FL_0eSBt51T00

CHICAGO (CBS)– The warmup continues.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s with mostly cloudy for the first day of March.

First Alert Weather models show the second half of the week gets a bit chillier with temperatures dropping to the 30s on by Thursday.

As rain moves in Friday night, temperatures will be mild again in the 40s. By the weekend, the 50s return as well as rain.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Snow Ending By Mid Morning; Sunny Weekend Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — Friday morning snow quickly fading out, but roads are a snowy mess. Temperatures will be in the low 30s. MESSY MORNING Roads are still mostly covered across much of Chicagoland. Plan accordingly! We are on the air now, join us @cbschicago. @RyanBakerMedia @AudrinaBigos @MugoOdigwe pic.twitter.com/TpoLlttKos — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) February 25, 2022 A few snow showers may linger near the lake but for the most part snow is done for the rest of the day. A weekend of sunshine is ahead. Sunny and milder temperatures in the 30s on Saturday and sun continues Sunday. Milder weather settles in next week, temps look to climb into the 40s.  
CHICAGO, IL
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday First Alert Weather Forecast

We are going to be warm and humid today with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and we could see some patchy fog, especially closer to the coastal areas. Our rain chances are fairly low today, but we could see a stray shower or two. Rain chances increase overnight tonight as a frontal system approaches the area. It will be a little cooler behind the front. There could be some light and very isolated showers Friday evening and even Saturday, but most areas should not expect rain.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lingering Light Snow Across Northwest Indiana, Sunshine Over The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Lake effect flurries and light snow showers linger this afternoon across northwest Indiana as low pressure rotates over the northeastern U.S. As the low moves away from us, skies clear overnight, and lows fall into the teens. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Plenty of sunshine this weekend as a ridge of high-pressure parks overhead. A quiet and mild start to next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 16. Winds relax. SATURDAY: Full sun. High 35. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 39. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather: Big changes arriving tonight

An incoming low-pressure system will be bringing BIG changes to the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities starting later this evening. These changes include wind, rain, mountain snow, and a drastic drop in temperatures. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday in anticipation of the impact to your day. WIND The post First Alert Weather: Big changes arriving tonight appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

‘I Mean, Why?’ Montclare Laundromat Manager Upset After Back-To-Back Break-Ins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Only on 2. A Chicago business was hit not once, but twice in a week and the crook is caught in the act. CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported Tuesday from Montclare neighborhood, where the laundromat has clear video of who they’re looking for. His actions caught on camera Thursday morning getting away a small amount of money. The manager is now fed-up and angry. “Invaded. I don’t feel comfortable.” So scared, Paty doesn’t want to give her last name and she’s worried this guy will strike again at her Chicago laundromat near Belmont and Rutherford avenues. “I mean, why? Why would he do it?...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorms, Isolated Tornadoes Possible

CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms moving out of Iowa where there was a tornado outbreak Saturday night are significant. Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes are possible in the Chicago area. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued until midnight for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana. Round one of storms, which is expected to be weaker, arrived around 8 p.m. with gusty storms and downpours. Round two of storms will come along with a cold front and will include the possibility of tornadoes. The greater threat is the western fringe of the Chicago area, but storms may persist as they move east toward the metro after midnight. As of midnight, storms had affected more than 22,000 ComEd customers, leaving them without power. Sunday will be breezy and much cooler with partly cloudy skies. High will reach 50 degrees. Rain may change to snow early Monday leading to minor accumulation of less than 2 inches.
CHICAGO, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Severe weather, strong winds damage Stoughton homes

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Severe weather impacted communities across the Midwest Saturday night, including in southern Wisconsin. RELATED: Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa Multiple buildings across Stoughton were damaged, and some residents were left without power. At 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, Alliant energy reported 1,500 outages in Dane County alone. Nearly 1,400 outages were reported in...
STOUGHTON, WI
CBS Chicago

Over 22,000 ComEd Customers Affected By Outages Due To Severe Weather In Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe storms passed through the Chicago area Saturday night leaving more than 22,000 ComEd customers without power. According to the company, 381 outages had left 22,350 of the its more than 4 million customers without power as of just before midnight Saturday. Storms moved into the area after ripping through Iowa, where tornadoes left several people dead. This is a developing story.   
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warmup#First Alert Weather
CBS Chicago

‘We Are Very Excited:’ Families Reach For Stars With Adler Planetarium Open Again After 2 Years

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoans can once again reach for the stars at the Adler Planetarium. The iconic lakefront institution closed when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. On Friday, March 4, 2022, it finally reopened, and CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei stopped by for the excitement. Jessyka Quintero and her daughters came out to the planetarium from the western suburbs. “We are very excited,” Quintero said. “We’ve been looking forward to it for a couple of years now.” And while her daughters explored different parts of space, Quintero said there is nothing better than seeing them back out in the world again – having...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

The 22nd Annual Polar Plunge Returns Offline This Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of people will take a dip this weekend for the 22nd annual Chicago Polar Plunge. The event will take place Sunday at North Avenue beach. People will be taking a quick jump into the frosty waters of Lake Michigan to benefit the Special Olympics. Last year, a virtual event raised more than $1 million.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

The Inspired Home Show Returns To Chicago After 2 Year Hiatus

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two years after being the first big trade show to be sidelined by the coronavirus, the Inspired Home Show is making a return to Chicago. McCormick Place will host 20,000 visitors this weekend for what used to be known as the Home and Housewares Show. It’s shorter than in past years with this exhibition running Sunday through Monday. Attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the past 72 hours.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cold And Snowy Sunday Will Set The Stage For A Slick Morning Drive Monday

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a snow day for much of Colorado as the second part of a winter storm crosses the state. Off and on bands of light to moderate snow are expected to last into Sunday evening. After the snow bands come to an end, scattered pockets of flurries and light snow showers could persist well into the night, especially in and near the mountains. Accumulations are tough to nail down today because of a few factors. The first is the banded nature of this snowfall. If bands develop and don’t move then we’ll see some higher totals. But overall...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Brown Line Flyover North Of Belmont Avenue Just Opened In November, So Why Is Concrete Already Falling?

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Brown Line flyover north of Belmont Avenue was touted as an important part of a multibillion-dollar upgrade for the Chicago Transit Authority – so why is there crumbling concrete on the sides of the tracks just a few months after completion? CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas went to Lakeview this week to expose the taxpayer-funded decay. It was a picture-perfect moment in 2019, as elected leaders broke ground on a the multibillion-dollar overhaul of the CTA Red and Purple lines – including the Red-Purple Bypass, also called the Belmont Flyover, for Brown Line trains. The idea was to eliminate the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD Team Takes Polar Plunge To Support Special Olympics In Illinois

‘CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s nothing quite like getting bold and getting cold to wake you up and start your day off right. Members of Team CPD and Company took a dip in a water tank Saturday to support Special Olympics in Illinois. Each dip means more money donated to the cause. It was just one part of a big fundraiser Saturday morning at Cork and Kerry in Beverly. The event also featured the CPD Pipes and Drums. Organizers say they are grateful the warm hearted officers showed how cool it is to help others. The event was part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a statewide effort to raise money for Special Olympians in Illinois and to raise awareness of their special talents. On Sunday the Chicago Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago starts at 10 a.m. at North Avenue Beach. About 3,500 people are signed up and organizers say they’re on track to hit the $2 million goal with donations accepted through the end of March. All funds raised help cover costs, inlcuding athletes’ transportation, uniforms and equipment.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
62K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy