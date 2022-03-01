Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup Continues

CHICAGO (CBS)– The warmup continues.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s with mostly cloudy for the first day of March.

First Alert Weather models show the second half of the week gets a bit chillier with temperatures dropping to the 30s on by Thursday.

As rain moves in Friday night, temperatures will be mild again in the 40s. By the weekend, the 50s return as well as rain.