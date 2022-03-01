Your Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for March

As the planets pile up in Aquarius and Pisces, your March 2022 horoscope brings the levity of possibility. Welcome to the surge months, the high points of the Piscean deluge, a halcyon moment in which no planets are in retrograde, and the bulk of them chill in Aquarius and Pisces. Welcome to Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas’ apartment, Zordon’s command center, Giles’ library. If you’ve been waiting to order spittoons for the ayahuasca ceremony, now’s the time. With Mars and Venus entering Aquarius on March 6 comes a renewed vision, and direction for your year ahead. And as the sun and Mercury barrel through the Piscean kaleidoscope, so do they transmute, mutate, and reimagine what you thought was possible. It’s a dreamy month, at times too hazy for you to see clearly, but you’ll have plenty of chances to regain clarity.

