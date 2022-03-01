Peak fare prices return for Metro-North riders

Those who ride the rails to get to and from work will be paying more as peak pricing is back.

For the first time in two years, Metro-North commuters are paying peak pricing again.

In 2020, commuter hours changed to off-peak rates to help ease finances because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With things getting closer to normal, the Metro-North is offering new ways to save such as purchasing the monthly unlimited pass for an additional 10% discount or

getting a 20-trip pack through the app, which can save 20% on regular peak fares.

Metro-North also offers discounts for those who are seniors, with a disability or in low-income brackets.

