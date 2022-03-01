ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Peak fare prices return for Metro-North riders

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OIyK0_0eSBsN0L00

Those who ride the rails to get to and from work will be paying more as peak pricing is back.

For the first time in two years, Metro-North commuters are paying peak pricing again.

In 2020, commuter hours changed to off-peak rates to help ease finances because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With things getting closer to normal, the Metro-North is offering new ways to save such as purchasing the monthly unlimited pass for an additional 10% discount or

getting a 20-trip pack through the app, which can save 20% on regular peak fares.

Metro-North also offers discounts for those who are seniors, with a disability or in low-income brackets.

MORE: How to save money on New York transit fares

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

Nearly one-third of NYC bus riders aren’t paying the fare

Nearly 30 percent of NYC bus riders aren’t paying their fare — costing the transit authority $56 million in the last three months of 2021 alone, according to the MTA’s latest fare evasion survey. Transit number-crunchers estimated some 29.3 percent of riders on local bus routes did...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Traffic
Kiplinger

Home Sale Prices in the 50 Largest Metro Areas

Median existing-home sale prices in the U.S. rose an average of 14.6% year over year in 2021, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. Nationwide, the median home sale price at year-end 2021 was $361,700. Among the 50 largest cities in the U.S., Austin, Texas, and Phoenix saw sale price increases of 26% in 2021, and Las Vegas was close behind with a 25% bump. Salt Lake City and Tampa home sale prices rose 24%.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fares#Commuter#Discounts#Disability#Metro North
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News 12

New Kids on the Block will 'Bring Back the Time' to the tri-state area

Blockheads get ready to 'Bring Back the Time' with the New Kids on the Block this summer!. NKOTB released a new single called 'Bring Back the Time' in anticipation of their Mixtape Tour 2022 - which kicks off on May 10. The song features fellow tourmates Rick Astley, En Vogue and Salt-N-Pepa. The video sees all of the groups performing iconic scenes from memorable videos from the 80s - including from Twisted Sister, Devo and so much more!
MUSIC
News 12

NYC to lift school mask rules, vaccine mandates for dining

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will lift mandates next week requiring masks in public schools and proof of vaccination to dine in restaurants or enter entertainment, sports and cultural venues, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday. Standing in Times Square, Adams said that while the COVID-19 pandemic isn't...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy