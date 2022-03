Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov have postponed tonight’s concert in Denmark and have released a statement regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a joint statement the couple said, “In light of current events and due to significant concerns for the safety and security of all involved, we are forced to postpone our concert in Arhus tonight. These are very sad days and we are deeply concerned for the well-being of all people involved. Every war is a terrible tragedy. This is not a time for music but for reflection and prayer. And so we hope and pray for a swift and peaceful resolution.”

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO