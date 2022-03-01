An Italian ensemble breaks up

The Watertown Concert Series will present The Kassia Ensemble on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 792 Milford St., Watertown. The Kassia Ensemble is a unique classical ensemble that is based on a string quartet plus a featured trumpet as its guest instrument. This group of all female musicians takes its name from poet and hymnographer Kassia, a byzantine abbess in the 9th century. Kassia was a woman born into a wealthy family and is said to have been in the running to marry the Emperor Theophilus. The emperor, however, found her to be too witty and chose another. Kassia went on to find an abbey and became a prolific composer. She is one of the first composers in medieval history (for either gender) whose scores are both still in existence and able to be understood in modern notation. The spirit of this early musical woman is what the group seeks to emulate.

WATERTOWN, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO