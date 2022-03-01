ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Italian ensemble breaks up

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe extraordinary Mediterranean close-harmony ensemble Barbara Furtuna has decided to call it a day. They will be sorely missed. After 20 years of singing, music, meetings, exchanges and intense emotions by your side, we have decided at the beginning of 2022...

Slipped Disc

A celebration of Ursula’s 1,000 lives

The Wigmore Hall is putting on a celebration of the 90th birthday of Ursula Jones, one of the busiest fixers of music events in London for the past six decades. Ursula, widow of Philip Jones of the Brass Ensemble and former manager of the English Chamber Orchestra, is very much going strong.
