An Italian ensemble breaks up

Glenn died on a Sunday. I watched his eye pop out of his head, and it was a moment so visceral that I remember exactly where I was when it happened. On my couch, next to my best friend, at home. (It also helps that my friend took a photo of me watching it.) I remember having a feeling then, at the end of the Season Seven premiere of The Walking Dead, that this was the end of my road with the show. I didn't need to see anymore; this relationship had run its course. I had been there to see Carol Peletier step into her truth and shoot a child in the back of the head. I watched Andrea die a vicious tortured death, but it was pizza boy-turned-hero Glenn dying that was punctuated my journey.
