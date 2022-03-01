ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro says he’s trying to leave Ukraine after being arrested

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sarah Polus
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcgkE_0eSBn2A200

( The Hill ) – “Dancing with the Stars” alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy announced on social media that he is trying to leave Ukraine after being arrested.

The professional dancer announced in a video posted to Instagram that he is going to start navigating his way out of the country as it continues to be assaulted by Russia.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ posts live updates as he heads for Kyiv bomb shelter

“I’m going to try and make my way out. I’m going to start making my way towards the border. I have options. Just a little nervous, but I think it’s going to be all right. I know it’s going to be OK,” he told his followers.

He requested that people not panic if he isn’t providing frequent updates, given the situation.

His decision to leave the country comes after he had a “reality check” after being arrested, Chmerkovskiy said. He did not provide any details about what prompted the arrest.

“A lot of fighting everywhere. The streets are crazy,” he said.

Chmerkovskiy, who was born in Ukraine, has been posting updates to his Instagram since Russia launched an invasion into the country last week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Car still in Ohio River after accident

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)- A car is still in the Ohio River after some one drove into it by accident. It happened around 9:00 Thursday night by the red walking bridge near Ohio Street and Fulton Avenue. Deyasmizmara McFarland and Corion Jordan were stopped near the Ohio Street bridge and were about to pull away when […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KESQ

Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he’s attempting to leave Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is attempting to return home. The “Dancing With the Stars” veteran posted a new video message Monday, updating his followers on what he’s been seeing and experiencing in Ukraine. “I’m going to try and make my way out. I’m going to start making my way...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Dancing With The Stars#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Indy100

What does the Z mean on Russian tanks? The mysterious symbol explained

Mysterious symbols were painted on tanks ahead of Russia's attack on Ukraine – sparking several chilling theories as to why they are there.Experts have suggested that such markings are generally painted on vehicles before combat to avoid the opposition imitating the symbols. There have since been variations of the symbols, with 'Z' inside a triangle.Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the defence think tank RUSI, told the outlet: "Often these symbols will be location based - they will be communicating where a unit is heading. If they were only to mark the vehicles as being Russian, you could just use...
MILITARY
WEHT/WTVW

SCPD: Failure to signal leads to drug bust

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – An officer with the Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) noticed on March 3, around 2:43 p.m., that a silver car did not use a signal as it left a gas station. SCPD says that the officer conducted a traffic stop on the silver car near the intersection of State Road […]
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana teacher accused of slapping student charged with battery

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana teacher accused of grabbing a student and slapping him across the face has been charged with battery causing moderate injury. A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against former Jimtown High School teacher Michael Hosinski, 61, of Osceola. The offense is a felony that could […]
ELKHART, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy