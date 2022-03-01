ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ukrainian headstones vandalized in Baltimore

By Colton Salaz
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lA2Xv_0eSBmxqD00

BALTIMORE (WDCW) — Nearly 50 Headstones at a Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Maryland were defaced last week, just as tensions between Russia and Ukraine boiled over into all-out warfare.

According to The Associated Press, officials from the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore — who operates the Dundalk cemetery — confirmed that dozens of headstones, along with statues of angels, were knocked over and vandalized.

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by downloading the WDVM app

Cemetery Administrator Stephen Humeniuk told WDCW that a jogger running past the cemetery last week discovered the broken and toppled headstones, and reported them to authorities.

Humeniuk says he doesn’t believe the timing is a coincidence, and that there were more nefarious motives underlying the headstone’s vandalism.

The Catholic Church is working alongside local law enforcement in order to catch the people who committed this act of vandalism.

Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Sgt. Gladys Brown wouldn’t comment on whether this was being investigated as a hate crime, bud did confirm to the AP that they are looking into the situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville church prays for people of Ukraine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville First Seventh-day Adventist Church brought prayers of peace to the people of Ukraine. Pastor Kamil Metz, whose grandfather was Ukrainian, lead the service Wednesday night. “Well, once again, coming from eastern Europe, and being close to difficult situations, it’s such a blessing to live in the United States — […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundalk, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Man robbed, allegedly assaulted by three men

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) says that on March 3, Central Dispatch received a report of an assault that had happened on Dempsey Street in Madisonville. MPD states that officers arrived and met with the victim, who appeared to have many injuries. MPD says the victim stated that people inside a […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

2 teens charged as adults in slaying of retired Gary firefighter

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have made their first court appearances after being charged in the slaying of a retired Gary firefighter who was a member of the high school basketball team that won the 1968 state title. The boys, ages 15 and 16, are charged as adults in last June’s killing […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Russia#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Wdcw#Catholic Cemetery#The Associated Press#Wdvm#The Catholic Church#Sgt#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Cause of Sebree sawmill fire under investigation

SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A fire has been confirmed at a business in Sebree. According to Webster County Dispatch, Bluegrass Fence Manufacturing is on fire. Fire officials report no fatalities nor injuries, and that everyone got out fine when the fire broke out. Firefighters at the scene tell Eyewitness News that part of the roof […]
SEBREE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Reported water rescue happening in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is receiving reports that a vehicle has driven off into a river. Vanderburgh County Dispatch says that on the the corner of Fulton Avenue and Ohio Street a vehicle has allegedly driven into the river near a pedestrian bridge. Officials at the scene say that both the driver and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

AG Kwame Raoul joins national TikTok investigation

CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) – According to a release sent out by the Attorney General’s Press Office, Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined a bipartisan, national investigation into TikTok. TikTok is being investigated for providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults despite its use being associated with physical and mental harm, says […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WEHT/WTVW

Support shown for Ukraine nightly in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In the Tri-State, the Blue Bridge will be lit again to show support for Ukraine. The bridge will be lit in yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, this evening. During Tuesday night’s city commission meeting, Mayor Tom Watson said Owensboro stands with Ukraine. In Frankfort, Gov. Any Beshear […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear talks of a new era of living with COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is pivoting into an era of “personal empowerment” nearly two years into its fight against COVID-19. The governor spoke of people making their own health decisions as coronavirus cases decline and the tools to treat it have grown. Beshear says the state is moving toward an […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Family moves forward following fire

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – One family in Huntingburg is starting over after losing everything in a house fire on March 1. Resident Danielle Jochim and her 7-year-old son were not inside at the time of the blaze, but returned home to see black smoke and flames before calling 9-1-1. Now, the Dubois County community is […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

USPS prideful in their fight against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — When it comes to the U.S Postal Service, numbers don’t lie. Over 270 million COVID-19 test kits have made their way into homes nationally — that’s 4 tests for every 5 Americans. USPS says it only takes an average of 1.2 days for citizens to receive their kits, which have been delivered […]
INDUSTRY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy