Husband Telling Wife To Lose 28lbs To Save Marriage Sparks Outrage

A man has been slammed online after telling his wife that she should lose weight to save their marriage.

In a post on Mumsnet on Monday, user Robinred81 shared how her husband had dropped the bombshell. With over 1,000 responses, users have rushed to condemn the man's behavior.

Robinred81 shared that she had been with her husband for almost six years, and they got married seven months ago. She explained: "On Saturday morning he woke up in a bad mood which is very unlike him so I asked him what was wrong. He just blurted out 'I think I just love you as a friend.' This was completely out of the blue as we have been very loved up and there has not even been the slightest hint that there were any issues in our relationship."

She went on to explain how shocked she was by this. After demanding more information, she said: "He admitted he has never had sexual attraction towards me and he thinks I'm overweight. I'm 5ft 7 and a size 14 so I'm a bit overweight but as I'm fairly tall and only carry weight on my lower half I don't look really "fat," just pear-shaped and a bit chunky.

"I've always been the same size since he met me so it's not as if I was really slim and then gained weight throughout our relationship."

Both in their 30s with no children, the poster revealed she did wonder if her husband had met someone else, or was having an affair, but confirmed that he 100 percent denies this.

The distraught woman finished her post: "He's told me we can potentially save our marriage if I lose 2 stone [28lbs] as he'll then be physically attracted to me. I feel humiliated and so shocked as it's all completely out of the blue. I don't want to throw my marriage away after just 7 months when before Saturday I felt like we were really happy together. But equally, I feel like it's going to be difficult to come back from this. It's a lot of pressure for me to quickly lose weight to see if he can fancy me properly or not."

Since the post, comments have flooded in supporting the woman and slamming her husband.

"The only weight you need to lose is HIM," wrote one user: "Could you ever feel confident in this relationship again? I think you already know. And the 'I love you as a friend' thing is proof of that. He won't fall in love with you again if you lose weight and your self-respect with it."

Another comment said: "Do not lose weight for this man. I would be very surprised if there isn't another woman, or man, involved here somewhere. He may not have acted on any feelings yet but it sounds like he's at least had his head turned and is now trying to justify it all."

One user was adamant about the correct course of action: "Has he hit his head? If this isn't brain injury related I would end the relationship right now."

In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 2.7 in every 1,000 Americans had filed for divorce. Goldberg Jones Divorce Attorneys indicated that the average length of a marriage that ends in divorce is approximately eight years, with the average age for divorce being approximately 30 years old.

In a later post, the woman updated the thread: "We've had a massive conversation and he's admitted even if I lose the weight he's just not feeling a spark with me and just sees me as a friend no matter how hard he tries to pretend otherwise. He definitely wants a divorce and has said he will give me enough money to move on properly."

Commenters on Mumsnet posted overwhelming sympathy and support for the poster. One user wrote: "He's waited until you've just got married to show his true colors. Nasty man."

Another commenter said: "He's not your friend OP, and he's definitely not a good husband. Even a friend wouldn't say such nasty things to you and try and destroy your confidence. Contact the solicitors in the morning, call in sick if you have to, collect your things and go to your mums where you will be loved for YOU."

The post is now closed for comments, but in a final update, Robinred81 said: "He is backtracking completely now and saying he didn't mean anything he said and he does want to be with me.

"I'm sure he meant most of what he said and he's now just scared of s*** really hitting the fan with our families finding out and all the stress and expense that a divorce will create."