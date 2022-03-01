ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Husband Telling Wife To Lose 28lbs To Save Marriage Sparks Outrage

By Alice Gibbs
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

A man has been slammed online after telling his wife that she should lose weight to save their marriage.

In a post on Mumsnet on Monday, user Robinred81 shared how her husband had dropped the bombshell. With over 1,000 responses, users have rushed to condemn the man's behavior.

Robinred81 shared that she had been with her husband for almost six years, and they got married seven months ago. She explained: "On Saturday morning he woke up in a bad mood which is very unlike him so I asked him what was wrong. He just blurted out 'I think I just love you as a friend.' This was completely out of the blue as we have been very loved up and there has not even been the slightest hint that there were any issues in our relationship."

She went on to explain how shocked she was by this. After demanding more information, she said: "He admitted he has never had sexual attraction towards me and he thinks I'm overweight. I'm 5ft 7 and a size 14 so I'm a bit overweight but as I'm fairly tall and only carry weight on my lower half I don't look really "fat," just pear-shaped and a bit chunky.

"I've always been the same size since he met me so it's not as if I was really slim and then gained weight throughout our relationship."

Both in their 30s with no children, the poster revealed she did wonder if her husband had met someone else, or was having an affair, but confirmed that he 100 percent denies this.

The distraught woman finished her post: "He's told me we can potentially save our marriage if I lose 2 stone [28lbs] as he'll then be physically attracted to me. I feel humiliated and so shocked as it's all completely out of the blue. I don't want to throw my marriage away after just 7 months when before Saturday I felt like we were really happy together. But equally, I feel like it's going to be difficult to come back from this. It's a lot of pressure for me to quickly lose weight to see if he can fancy me properly or not."

Since the post, comments have flooded in supporting the woman and slamming her husband.

"The only weight you need to lose is HIM," wrote one user: "Could you ever feel confident in this relationship again? I think you already know. And the 'I love you as a friend' thing is proof of that. He won't fall in love with you again if you lose weight and your self-respect with it."

Another comment said: "Do not lose weight for this man. I would be very surprised if there isn't another woman, or man, involved here somewhere. He may not have acted on any feelings yet but it sounds like he's at least had his head turned and is now trying to justify it all."

One user was adamant about the correct course of action: "Has he hit his head? If this isn't brain injury related I would end the relationship right now."

In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 2.7 in every 1,000 Americans had filed for divorce. Goldberg Jones Divorce Attorneys indicated that the average length of a marriage that ends in divorce is approximately eight years, with the average age for divorce being approximately 30 years old.

In a later post, the woman updated the thread: "We've had a massive conversation and he's admitted even if I lose the weight he's just not feeling a spark with me and just sees me as a friend no matter how hard he tries to pretend otherwise. He definitely wants a divorce and has said he will give me enough money to move on properly."

Commenters on Mumsnet posted overwhelming sympathy and support for the poster. One user wrote: "He's waited until you've just got married to show his true colors. Nasty man."

Another commenter said: "He's not your friend OP, and he's definitely not a good husband. Even a friend wouldn't say such nasty things to you and try and destroy your confidence. Contact the solicitors in the morning, call in sick if you have to, collect your things and go to your mums where you will be loved for YOU."

The post is now closed for comments, but in a final update, Robinred81 said: "He is backtracking completely now and saying he didn't mean anything he said and he does want to be with me.

"I'm sure he meant most of what he said and he's now just scared of s*** really hitting the fan with our families finding out and all the stress and expense that a divorce will create."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QtTlf_0eSBlsSn00
A file photo of bride and groom figurines lying next to destroyed wedding cake on tiled floor. The internet has slammed a man who told his wife to lose weight in order to save their marriage. Jeffrey Hamilton/Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

My wife refuses to accept that we are getting a divorce – I'm running out of polite explanations

Our marriage broke down in an amicably weary way a couple of years ago but my wife seems happy to just drift on, leading largely separate lives in the same house. Our children are pretty much grown and flown – one has moved out properly and the other is at university most of the time – and don’t seem greatly concerned that their parents rarely exchange a word when the family is all together. They have their own friends and their own preoccupations and I think we can allow ourselves a little bit of pride that we got them to the brink of adulthood without too much in the way of trauma and conflict.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Attorneys#Brain Injury
Grazia

This Woman Walked Out Of Her Cousin's Wedding After He Announced He Was Marrying His Mistress Instead of His Fiancée

Here we go again… it’s another wild AITA Reddit story. And once again the drama has culminated on someone’s wedding day. In a thread posted this week, a 45-year-old woman wanted to know whether she was the arsehole for walking out of her cousin’s wedding 25 years ago when he swapped the bride from his fiancée to his mistress without telling anyone.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

A&E nurse is left 'speechless' after Uber Eats driver who brought her McDonald's breakfast after she'd finished a long shift kept badgering her with messages asking if she had a boyfriend and if he 'stood a chance'

A nurse was left 'speechless' after ordering breakfast, only to be 'harassed' by the Uber Eats driver delivering her hash browns. TikToker Justine, believed to be from Manchester, had just completed a 12.5 hour shift on an A&E ward earlier this month, when she order her McDelivery. But the nurse...
UBER
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
New York Post

Widow shocked to discover husband’s secret hobby and stash after death

A UK widow proved you never fully know your soulmate after discovering her late husband’s secret stash of antique taxidermied critters, which he’d reportedly been hoarding for years under her nose. “I’m amazed Kevin managed to squirrel them away without me knowing,” Julie Gittoes, 62, told SWNS of...
CELEBRITIES
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to help despised daughter-in-law trapped in washing machine

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my grandmother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother despised her daughter-in-law. Their rivalry began shortly after the woman married my uncle. No matter what her daughter-in-law did, my grandmother's reaction ranged from critical to outright hostile.
Tracey Folly

Man horrified when ex-wife's new boyfriend cashes her child support checks at the bar

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. And he did it on purpose. My mother was a librarian in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In real life, librarians are nothing like you see in the movies. There wasn't a button-down, hair-in-a-bun, reading-glasses-wearing woman among my mother and her coworkers, but yes, they were all women.
Daily Mail

Wife's heartbreaking final words to her husband as he lay dying waiting for an ambulance to arrive - as his family blame Dan Andrews' government for his death

The family of a man who died after waiting 40 minutes for an ambulance has slammed the Victorian government's claim that Covid-19 response times were to blame. Stewart Grant, 82, was suffering breathing difficulties from emphysema at his home at Cowes on Phillip Island, south-east of Melbourne, on January 29.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Mother is praised for refusing to make her husband's side of the bed, buy him food or do his washing because he didn't put 'her' clothes away after doing the laundry - but critics warn 'passive aggressiveness' will ruin a relationship

A mother who filmed her 'petty' method of getting revenge on her husband has divided opinion after critics warned passive aggressive behavior can cause the breakdown of relationships. Posting under the handle @mumlifechoseme, Kelsi Burns, from Yokrshire, explained that she was left frustrated after her husband Matt refused to put...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
822K+
Followers
85K+
Post
768M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy