Concentration Camps in Today’s China: What We Know About Uighurs’ Repression

Hong Kong is bracing for a potential lockdown in March as the city struggles to contain its worst Covid-19 outbreak yet, with daily infections surging to five digits and deaths rising. While local officials say they haven’t made any firm decisions, residents are stripping supermarket shelves bare of supplies including fresh produce, meat, bread and over-the-counter medicines. Over the past two years the global financial hub has announced a series of unprecedented pandemic control measures to align with China’s Covid Zero strategy, even as much of the rest of the world opts to live with the highly infectious but milder omicron variant. A stay-at-home order would be challenging to Hong Kong’s people and economy for a variety of reasons.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO