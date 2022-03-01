Constable: Woman with moxie left gift forever changing Naperville

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and the village of South Barrington gathered with mall management for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 14 to celebrate the grand opening of MS Moda Couture, located at 100 W. Higgins Road, Suite E-1 in The Arboretum of South Barrington. MS Moda Courture ribbon-cutting ceremony attendees included: Dennis Kelly (FGMK Insurance Agency, Inc.); Cory Born, Stacy Kallas and Monica Josephson (The Arboretum of South Barrington); Doug McAllister (Douglas Automotive); Katie Van Diggelen (Achieve Footwear); Daria Komeza, Tracy Martin, Olivia Felfe, Klaudia Skiba and Ivana Dykas (MS Moda); Robert Palmer (Village of South Barrington); Linda Gump (College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors); Martha Goodman Stack (Wells Fargo Advisors); and Suzanne Corr (Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce).
