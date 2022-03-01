ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Constable: Woman with moxie left gift forever changing Naperville

By Burt Constable
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaving their home in the Edinburgh region of Scotland, the Martin family arrived in Naperville in 1833, just a couple of years after the Naper family. As a 15-year-old boy, George Martin took over management of the family's 30-acre farm in DuPage County after the death of his father in 1841...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

After Hours

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and the village of South Barrington gathered with mall management for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 14 to celebrate the grand opening of MS Moda Couture, located at 100 W. Higgins Road, Suite E-1 in The Arboretum of South Barrington. MS Moda Courture ribbon-cutting ceremony attendees included: Dennis Kelly (FGMK Insurance Agency, Inc.); Cory Born, Stacy Kallas and Monica Josephson (The Arboretum of South Barrington); Doug McAllister (Douglas Automotive); Katie Van Diggelen (Achieve Footwear); Daria Komeza, Tracy Martin, Olivia Felfe, Klaudia Skiba and Ivana Dykas (MS Moda); Robert Palmer (Village of South Barrington); Linda Gump (College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors); Martha Goodman Stack (Wells Fargo Advisors); and Suzanne Corr (Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce).
NAPERVILLE, IL
Daily Herald

Good News Sunday: Vernon Hills woman runs a food pantry out of her garage

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:. The unlikely headquarters of an enduring weekly source of fresh food, household supplies and hope for as many as 200 families is tucked away in a comfortable neighborhood of townhouses in Vernon Hills.
VERNON HILLS, IL
Daily Herald

Kinzie Builders to start work on five multifamily developments

CHICAGO -- Kinzie Builders has announced the firm plans to start construction on five new multifamily developments located throughout the Chicago area early this year. In total, the general contractor is scheduled to build 91 rental townhouses and 356 traditional apartments across Chicago's Galewood and West Town neighborhoods, and in the suburbs of Crystal Lake, Mount Prospect and Oak Forest.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
City
Hinsdale, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Dupage County, IL
Government
City
Elizabeth, IL
Naperville, IL
Government
City
Naperville, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy